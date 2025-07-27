FIR filed against Hyderabad fertility clinic after couple alleges sperm mix-up in IVF procedure

HYDERABAD: Police personnel on Saturday carried out searches at a fertility clinic in Secunderabad as part of an investigation following a complaint from a couple who alleged that the centre used sperm from an unknown donor without consent during an in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedure.

Sources said the complaint stated that the couple had approached the private fertility centre in Secunderabad for IVF treatment, with specific instructions to use the husband’s sperm.

The woman later became pregnant and gave birth to a child.

However, months after the birth, the child began experiencing recurrent health issues and was eventually diagnosed with cancer. The couple, who claimed there was no family history of the illness, grew suspicious.

The clinic reportedly failed to provide clear explanations when questioned by the parents. Suspecting procedural lapses, the couple arranged a DNA test. To their shock, the DNA test indicated that the child was not biologically the husband’s.

The couple then complained with the Gopalpuram police station. Based on the DNA report, police registered an FIR against the fertility centre and conducted initial searches at the facility on Saturday.

A formal investigation is underway. A senior official from the North Zone police confirmed that further details will be shared with the media on Sunday.