Free legal aid clinic for defence personnel inaugurated in Hyderabad under Veer Parivar scheme

HYDERABAD: Justice Sam Koshy, executive chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, on Saturday inaugurated a Free Legal Services Clinic under the Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025 at the Sainik Welfare Office, Somajiguda.

The initiative, launched nationwide by NALSA under Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant, offers free legal aid to defence personnel, paramilitary forces, ex-servicemen and their families.

Justice Koshy said those stationed at remote borders often face legal hurdles at home, and these clinics would help bridge the gap. Clinics will operate on the first and fourth Saturdays, staffed by a panel lawyer and paralegal volunteer.

IPS officer Ravi Gupta called the initiative a major step in welfare support. Awareness campaigns and clinics in all district headquarters are also planned.

Colonel P Ramesh Kumar and TSLSA officials attended.