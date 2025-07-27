Harish Rao accuses CM Revanth of avoiding ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan; alleges conspiracy against state

HYDERABAD: Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao has accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of being reluctant to raise the ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan, while actors like Allu Arjun and Nandamuri Balakrishna do so without hesitation.

“Revanth Reddy chants the name of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao even in his sleep, and never misses a chance to mention the BRS chief during public meetings,” Harish Rao remarked.

Addressing a BRS Vidyarthi wing meeting in Uppal on Saturday, Harish Rao accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy of hatching a conspiracy to undermine the interests of Telangana.

“It is our collective responsibility to expose and resist this conspiracy,” he said. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was diverting funds to Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that during the Telangana movement, while BRS MPs, MLAs, and MLCs had resigned in support of a separate state, only BJP leader Kishan Reddy and Congress leader Revanth Reddy failed to do so.

“Revanth Reddy merely submitted a photocopy of his resignation,” he claimed.

Harish Rao said that after the formation of Telangana, KCR gave key positions to student leaders who had played a pivotal role in the second phase of the statehood movement. He added that when officials brought up allegations of corruption in Congress-era schemes, KCR had responded by prioritising development over political vendetta.