Ideological politics being edged out by ‘Swiggy politics’: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that ideology-based politics was disappearing from the country’s political landscape, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday expressed concern that they were gradually being replaced by what he described as “Swiggy politics.”

“The number of leaders committed to ideology is declining in our politics. This is a danger to democracy. The country is moving rapidly towards instability, with political managers taking centrestage and democratic values weakening,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking at an event jointly organised by ICFAI and the Capital Foundation Society in Hyderabad, where he presented the Jaipal Reddy Democracy Award to economist Mohan Guruswamy.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth stressed the need for ideological student politics in universities and said efforts must be made to curb the role of money in politics. “We are gradually increasing the number of Assembly sitting days. In the last 18 months, not a single MLA has been suspended,” he said.

Paying tribute to Jaipal Reddy, Revanth said that the late leader played a key role in national politics and remained in public life until his last breath. “As a Union minister, he was instrumental in shaping policies and legislation. His oratory skills earned him the Best Parliamentarian Award,” Revanth said.