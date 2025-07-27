KTR alleges quid pro quo between CM Revanth, BJP MP Ramesh over Rs 1,660 crore contract

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday reiterated his allegation that the Revanth Reddy government gave a Rs 1,660 crore road contract to BJP MP CM Ramesh. In return, the BJP-led Central government awarded a Rs 1,137 crore AMRUT contract to the brother-in-law of the chief minister, he claimed.

“Could there be a worse form of opportunistic politics than this? Could there be a more shameful quid pro quo? After I exposed the shady dealings of both Revanth and Ramesh, they are now in disarray — like rats caught in a trap, fighting to save themselves,” he said and wondered: “A road for a non-existent Future City? And a Rs 1,660 crore contract for it?”

“They mortgaged HCU (Hyderabad Central University) lands to secure `10,000 crore in loans, and to reward those who facilitated this shady deal, they created a road out of nowhere. What I said then has now been proven true. With their corruption exposed, they are spinning false stories to divert public attention,” he alleged.

“Breaking rules and handing over massive contracts to favoured companies — this is second nature to your (Ramesh’s) friend Revanth Reddy. It is now clear that the Rs 1,660 crore contract is a return gift to your friend for helping loot Rs 10,000 crore,” said the BRS working president.