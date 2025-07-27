Telangana Housing Board official dies during clash over lease dues at Hyderabad function hall

HYDERABAD: An official with the Telangana Housing Board died during a confrontation with the management of a function hall in Mehdipatnam on Saturday morning over unpaid lease dues.

The deceased, R Jagadishwar Rao (52), was serving as Assistant Estate Officer. He had accompanied a team of officials to MP Function Hall in Mehdipatnam, armed with a court order authorising the board to take possession of the property. According to officials, the function hall’s management had failed to pay lease arrears amounting to over Rs 1.22 crore in more than eight years.

The Housing Board team arrived early in the day and began sealing the premises. One gate was locked without incident. However, as they moved to seal the second entrance, they were obstructed by some bouncers and private security personnel deployed by the function hall management.

The situation soon spiralled into chaos as the bouncers jostled with the Housing Board team.

Amid the pushing, shoving and heated arguments, Jagadishwar Rao collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Personnel from the Asifnagar police station arrived soon after receiving information about the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.