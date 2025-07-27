Telangana should become first state to integrate AI into governance: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said Telangana should aim to become the first state in India to fully integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into governance. He said training should be provided at all levels—from Principal Secretaries to village officials.

The deputy chief minister made these comments while chairing a meeting of the sub-committee of the Board of Governors of the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD).

He said the state government would support efforts to develop MCRHRD into the country’s leading training institute. “The institute occupies 30 acres and is headed by a former chief secretary. Staff and officials must make full use of its services. It should also work towards self-sufficiency and financial growth,” Vikramarka said.

He proposed two-day training programmes at district and mandal levels for leaders of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), aimed at supporting their economic development. He also said that MCRHRD had been neglected over the past decade and promised that the Sub-Committee would meet every six months to assess progress.

The finance minister suggested that the institute should be equipped to keep pace with global technological developments.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu recommended issuing certificates to officials completing AI-related training. He also said college principals should be trained on steps needed to obtain NAAC accreditation, which could improve their eligibility for central government funding.

Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, Director General and Vice-Chairperson Santhi Kumari and other officials attended.