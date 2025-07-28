KT Rama Rao did propose merger of BRS with BJP: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday backed BJP MP CM Ramesh’s recent claim that BRS working president KT Rama Rao had proposed merging the pink party with the saffron party.

Daring KTR to deny the allegation publicly, Sanjay dismissed the BRS as a “corrupt family-run party” that had become a “liability for Telangana”.

Addressing the media after inaugurating a Rs 23.75 crore critical care unit at the Karimnagar District Headquarters Hospital, funded by the Centre, Sanjay accused the Congress government of pursuing an “anti-Hindu” policy and demanded action against officials responsible for the demolition of the Peddamma temple in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

He claimed the demolition had “angered Hindu organisations nationwide” and demanded the immediate suspension of the officers involved, alleging the state government was “working for real estate businessmen rather than the people”.

He questioned the religious background of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi must clarify his caste and religion,” Kumar said, adding, “His mother is a Christian, his grandfather a Muslim, yet he speaks about Hinduism while conspiring to divide Hindu votes.”