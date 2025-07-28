Lite byte: Kaleswaram under ED scanner, Ghose report and ACB cases now fuel wider probe

Swooping in on troubled waters

Speculation is swirling in bureaucratic and political circles over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) preparing to probe the alleged irregularities in the Kaleswaram project. This comes even as the Justice PC Ghose Commission prepares to submit its long-awaited inquiry report. Adding to the anxiety, senior engineers and IAS officers are increasingly worried about the ED stepping into the disproportionate assets cases involving the former ENC and other engineers, which are already under investigation by the ACB. With the ED likely to look into the FIRs and the commission’s findings, many are bracing for summons. Both politicians and babus are said to be on edge.

Calendar clash amid family feud

BRS MLC K Kavitha recently launched a new initiative in Kompally titled “Leader”, a training programme aimed at mentoring young Jagruthi activists. On the very same day, the BRS leadership, led by her brother and party working president KT Rama Rao, held a meeting in Uppal to reactivate the party’s student wing, BRSV.

BRS insiders see it as more than just a calendar clash. They say it’s not merely a scheduling coincidence but a sign of strategic manoeuvring among key members of the party’s first family.

Taking matters to the sixth floor

A district in-charge minister recently met officials to review the progress of various works in the region. Nothing unusual about that, except for the venue. Typically, in-charge ministers hold such meetings at the respective district headquarters. Sometimes, they use their own chambers at the Secretariat. But choosing the CMO conference hall on the sixth floor of the Secretariat? That’s not something officials see every day. Some called it “unprecedented”, others “unconventional”, but either way, the minister’s move might have set a new precedent.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, Manda Ravinder Reddy