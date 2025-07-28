Minister Thummala writes to Nadda, seeks additional 3 LMT of urea for Telangana

KHAMMAM: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Sunday said that if the Union government truly cares about Telangana’s farmers, it should immediately supply adequate urea to the state.

In a letter to Union Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda, he said: “To meet the needs of our farmers in August, the state should be allocated an additional three lakh metric tonnes of urea.”

The minister revealed the contents of the letter to the media at the IDOC office in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He said: “With Kharif cultivation in full swing across Telangana, urea consumption is expected to exceed three lakh metric tonnes (LMT) in August.”

“Farmers have already suffered heavy losses due to insufficient supply of urea in June and July. Urea is crucial for key crops like paddy, cotton and maize, which are cultivated in 1.16 crore acres in the state,” he added.

Khammam district special officer Surendra Mohan, Khammam MP Ramsahayam Raghurama Reddy and Pinapaka MLA Payam Venkateshwarlu were present on the occasion.