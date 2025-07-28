New study documents 452 bird species across Telangana, including first India records

HYDERABAD: Osmania University Zoology department faculty Professor Chelmala Srinivasulu, along with Sriram Reddy of Hyderabad Birding Pals, meticulously documented 452 species of birds, including first records for India, across Telangana.
This documentation has been published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa on July 26. The study offers critical insights into Telangana’s bird diversity, including rare sightings and species recorded in India for the first time such as the Spur-winged Lapwing and highlights the presence of globally threatened species like the Critically Endangered Indian Vulture and Lesser Florican, underscoring the region’s importance for bird conservation.
“Birds are excellent indicators of environmental health,” said Srinivasulu, a leading wildlife biologist at Osmania University. “Our work not only corrects outdated records but also showcases Telangana’s hidden biodiversity rich areas from wetlands to forests, from grasslands to urban lakes.”
Co-author and citizen-scientist Sriram Reddy said the checklist is not just for scientists but for every nature lover, student, and amateur birder. “We invite people from all walks of life to take up birdwatching not just as a hobby, but as a meaningful connection to our natural heritage.”
The paper is the result of decades of field observations, historic record reviews, and community-contributed data. The authors acknowledge the role played by amateur birders, researchers, and platforms like eBird and the iNaturalist.
“We urge the citizens to appreciate and protect the birds around them. The policymakers need to work in tandem with researchers and experts to prioritise habitat identification and conservation. Our bird diversity and populations are declining due to many direct and indirect threats, it is imperative that we need to nurture a new generation of bird lovers,” Prof Srinivasulu added.