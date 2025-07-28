No attempt to murder charges against BRS leader’s wife: Telangana police

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Police have issued a formal clarification following allegations made by BRS working president

KT Rama Rao accusing the police of wrongly invoking attempt to murder charges against Swetha, wife of BRS leader and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi president Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, police clarified that no attempt-to-murder charges have been applied against Swetha as she was not present at the scene of the offence and had no direct role in the act of violence.

According to the police statement, the case in question stems from a violent incident on June 28, when a mob allegedly associated with the BRSV attacked the Jubilee Hills office of a local news channel.

The complaint, lodged by the channel’s executive editor, stated that 25 to 30 individuals stormed into the office around 1.30 pm, pelting stones, damaging property, assaulting staff members and issuing death threats while using abusive language. The attackers reportedly fled before police arrived.

Based on this complaint, a case was registered under multiple sections of the BNS. During the course of investigation, Gellu Srinivas Yadav was identified as the prime accused. When officers attempted to arrest him at the MLA Quarters, his wife Swetha allegedly obstructed the police and reportedly misled officers.

Police clarified that no attempt to murder charges were filed against Swetha. However, legal action under Section 238 of BNS related to concealment of evidence and furnishing false information was initiated against her.