Telangana

Over 100 girls fall ill after suspected food poisoning at Nagarkurnool BC residential school

Most of the students were discharged by evening, while three remain under observation.
The students experienced vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea after dinner and were taken to the government general hospital in Nagarkurnool.
The students experienced vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea after dinner and were taken to the government general hospital in Nagarkurnool. (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Over 100 students at the state-run Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Residential Welfare School for Girls in Uyyalawada, Nagarkurnool district, fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Saturday night.

The students experienced vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea after dinner and were taken to the government general hospital in Nagarkurnool.

As per the senior officials of the hospital, around 100 students were treated with IV fluids. Most were discharged by evening, while three remained under observation. Doctors said that the students were treated for gastroenteritis and food and water samples were sent for testing for suspected food poisoning.

The incident sparked criticism from political parties, including the BRS and BJP. BRS leader T Harish Rao visited the school and urged the high court to take suo motu cognisance of repeated food poisoning cases in Gurukuls. He criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his alleged silence. Similar incidents were reported in Jagtial and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts recently, he said.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao also visited the school and demanded a thorough investigation into food safety standards in Gurukul and BC hostels. He questioned the state’s monitoring of hygiene in hostel kitchens and called for a probe into the quality of rice, milk, and other supplies to prevent future incidents.

food poisoning
residential school

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com