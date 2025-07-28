PC Ghose Commission all set to submit Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme report

HYDERABAD: Former Supreme Court judge PC Ghose, who is heading the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram, reached Hyderabad on Sunday. He is expected to submit his report any day after Tuesday.

The tenure of the commission will expire on July 31.

The focus now shifts to BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the Commission is likely to “fix responsibility” on some persons.

It may be mentioned here that the A Revanth Reddy government constituted the Commission to look into the alleged irregularities in execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, after the piers of the Medigadda barrage sank on October 28, 2023.

The one-man Commission, constituted on March 14, 2024, cross-examined 115 witnesses, including Chandrasekhar Rao, former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, former Finance Minister Eatala Rajender, former Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar Rao and several IAS officers and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) officials.

Pertinently, the Commission has no mandate to examine the criminal aspects of the case.