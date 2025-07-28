Woman abandons 15-month-old son at Nalgonda bus stand to elope with Instagram lover

NALGONDA: A 15-month-old boy was abandoned by his mother at the Nalgonda RTC bus stand on Sunday before she allegedly eloped with a man she met on Instagram. Passersby and depot staff noticed the crying child and alerted the police.

According to Two Town SI V Saidulu, Naveena, a married woman from Hyderabad, left her son Dhanush at the bus stand before riding away on a motorcycle with a man reportedly from the Old City of Nalgonda. Preliminary investigation revealed the two were in a relationship, and she had decided to leave her husband and child.

The CCTV footage gleaned from the bus stand shows Naveena leaving her son, the passersby and depot staff noticing the toddler in distress and alerting the authorities. It also captured the scene of the woman leaving on a bike. Incidentally, when the boy was shown the footage, he yelled “Mummy” when Naveena appeared on the screen.

With this lead, the cops traced the vehicle’s owner, who told them that his friend — Naveena’s paramour — had borrowed his bike. Further probe helped police uncover the Instagram angle and discover the woman’s motive for abandoning her child.

Subsequently, the woman, her paramour and her husband were brought to the police station for counselling, following which the 15-month-old boy was handed over to his father.