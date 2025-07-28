Woman among five held with stolen gold in Suryapet jewellery heist; one accused absconding

SURYAPET: Suryapet Two Town police arrested a woman and recovered 14 tolas of gold ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh, linked to a theft at Sai Santhoshi Jewellery Shop. District SP K Narasimha revealed the details on Sunday.

The theft took place on the night of July 21 when thieves broke into the shop’s strong room through a hole in the adjacent bathroom wall. The shop owner reported a loss of 2.5 kg of gold and cash. Police formed five special teams for investigation.

During routine checks at the Hi-Tech Bus station on Sunday morning, police found Mekala Yashoda from Naidupet, Khammam, carrying 14 tolas of stolen gold. Upon interrogation, she confessed to being part of the theft along with Prakash Anil Kumar from Nepal and four unidentified accomplices. Anil Kumar had given her the gold in Khammam, and she was en route to Hyderabad through Suryapet to sell it.

Yashoda also revealed that Anil Kumar and another Nepali national, Amar Bhatt Gurkha, had plotted several thefts in Khammam, targeting banks and jewellery shops. The group moved to Suryapet in May under the guise of opening a fast-food stall and worked as gurkhas. They rented a house behind the gold shop on MG Road to plan the theft discreetly.

SP Narasimha said Anil Kumar, along with Kadak Singh and three unidentified persons from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh states, committed the theft. Yashoda stated the stolen gold was to be sold in Nepal, with some being given to her and Amar Bhatt for expenses. The rest fled, promising her a share post-sale. It was found they received insider updates on police activity after the crime.

Police have identified five suspects from Nepal, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Special teams are working to trace and arrest the absconding accused and recover the remaining stolen property. Anil Kumar is involved in three theft cases earlier in Khammam, and further investigation of others is underway.

The police reiterated their commitment to bringing all culprits to justice.