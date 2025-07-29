Bhoodan land case: Telangana HC questions locus standi of petitioner

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday scrutinised the maintainability of writ petitions filed against several senior IAS and IPS officers in a case related to alleged irregularities in the sale and mutation of Bhoodan lands at Nagaram village in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district.

The case pertains to survey No 194 and 195 in Nagaram, where allegations have emerged that high-ranking bureaucrats purchased lands allegedly earmarked under the Bhoodan movement — a land donation initiative meant for landless individuals.

Justice K Lakshman, hearing multiple writ petitions, including those filed by Birla Mallesh and Vadthya Ramulu, questioned the legal standing and motive of the petitioners. In particular, the court expressed concern over petitioner Birla Mallesh’s locus standi, seeking clarification on how he is directly concerned with survey No 194 of Nagaram village.

Senior counsels representing the IAS and IPS officers, including P Raghuram and Chandrasen Reddy, pointed out that the petitioner’s mother, Birla Jangamma, had already filed a similar writ petition in 2024, which was duly disposed of. They contended that the current petition is an attempt to reopen settled issues with mala fide intent and to tarnish the reputation of senior government officials.

They further alleged that Birla Mallesh deliberately suppressed this prior litigation and misled the court to obtain interim orders. Initially, the petitioner claimed that survey No 194 was Bhoodan land but later altered his position, stating it was government land.