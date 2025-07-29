Biggest ganja haul of 2025: EAGLE nabs three in interstate smuggling bust

HYDERABAD: In the state’s largest ganja seizure this year, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) seized 935 kg of ganja worth Rs 5 crore and arrested three persons in an inter-state operation.

The accused — Pawar Kumar Badu, Samadhan Kantilal Bhise and Vinayak Baba Saheb Pawar — had travelled from Maharashtra to Rajamahendravaram in a rented Toyota Innova on July 23. There, they met a supplier who loaded the ganja into a Tata Eicher truck. The Innova then escorted the truck to Maharashtra in a bid to evade checks.

Concealed in fruit trays

Acting on a tip-off, EAGLE teams from the Khammam Regional Narcotic Control Centre and Rachakonda Narcotic Police intercepted the convoy at Batasingaram Fruit Market Junction on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway. The vehicles were stopped at 3.05 pm after sustained surveillance on July 26.