BJP will allocate maximum seats to BCs in local polls: Ramchander Rao

Criticising the current reservation system, Rao pointed out that in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 35 of 52 councillor seats reserved for BCs (under the BC-E category) were allocated to Muslims, depriving traditional BC groups like Yadavas and Gouds. He urged the OBC community to rally behind the BJP in the forthcoming local body and Assembly elections to bring the party to power.

He will visit Khammam, Bhadradri and Mahbubabad districts on Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare the party cadre for the local body polls.

Raja Singh dismisses rumours of return to BJP

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Monday dismissed reports that he is trying to return to the BJP and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed this with him over phone as rumours. He alleged that some party leaders were behaving like ‘doras’ (feudal lords) and carrying out false propaganda.

The MLA had recently resigned from the BJP in protest against the leadership’s alleged refusal to allow him to contest for the post of state party president. Raja Singh threatened to bring to the notice of the national leaders the state of affairs in the Telangana BJP.

He was of the view that newly appointed BJP Telangana president N Ramchander Rao is a good writer but lacks leadership qualities to take the party to power in the state.