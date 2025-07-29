CWPRS roped in to prepare KLIS rehabilitation designs

HYDERABAD: The Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune has been engaged to prepare the rehabilitation design for Medigadda and Annaram barrages as suggested by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

The NDSA submitted its report on April 30, 2025 on the way forward to enable functioning of the Medigadda and Annaram barrages.

The committee recommended utilising the services of best institutions, research stations and departments in the country for investigations and rehabilitation design.

Accordingly, as per the permission accorded by the irrigation chief engineer, Ramagundam, the investigatory studies for Medigadda and Annaram barrages have been entrusted to the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune.

The CWPRS officials, along with the field officials, visited the Annaram and Medigadda barrages on July 23 and 24 and inspected all the barrage components to identify location of cores to be extracted and conduct the 3D-stress analysis using finite element method.

The irrigation superintending engineer of Ramagundam requested CWPRS, Pune to furnish the complete design reports of Medigadda and Annaram barrages, showing the details of loads and load combinations considered -- gate loads, thrust loads, hydrostatic loads, dead loads, live loads, wind load and earthquake load — if any.

The officials requested the chief engineer, Central Designs Organisation, Hyderabad to furnish the design reports as desired by the CWPRS, Pune officials.