Drunk man survives wife’s murder plot; five held

HYDERABAD: A man was allegedly beaten unconscious by his wife and four others in a suspected murder attempt under Dundigal police station limits on Saturday. The accused believed the victim, Nanavath Ramdas Naik, was dead and fled, but he survived.

Ramdas married the accused, Jyothi, in 2009. Due to ongoing disputes, the couple had been living separately for three years but recently reunited after intervention by elders. However, quarrels resumed, reportedly after Ramdas questioned Jyothi over her alleged interactions with another man.

Around 8.45 pm on Saturday, Jyothi allegedly lured Ramdas to a secluded spot in Sai Nagar Kaman with liquor. Along with another accused, Gopi, and two others, they made him drink and then attacked him with stones and beer bottles. He suffered injuries to his head, face, chest and waist and lost consciousness.

An hour later, Ramdas regained consciousness, walked to his brother’s home and sought treatment at a private hospital in Bachupally. He later filed a complaint. The case was transferred to Dundigal police, who are investigating.