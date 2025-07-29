Financial inclusion drive targets 12,708 panchayats

HYDERABAD: A massive three-month Financial Inclusion campaign is currently underway across Telangana, targeting all 12,708 gram panchayats in the state. Launched on July 1 and running until September 30, the campaign aims to saturate enrolments under key social security and banking schemes at the grassroots level. The initiative is being carried out under the directives of the Centre’s Department of Financial Services.

As of July 27, special camps have been held in 4,400 gram panchayats. A total of 67,541 applications have been received for the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), of which 42,027 beneficiaries have already been covered. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), 53,460 applications were received, and 30,803 individuals have been enrolled.

For the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), 9,244 applications have been submitted, and 5,535 enrolments have been completed. Re-KYC procedures have been carried out for 9,313 PMJDY accounts and 9,138 non-PMJDY accounts. Additionally, 15,932 account nominations have been updated.

This statewide campaign is being spearheaded by the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), in collaboration with the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Telangana. Banks across the state, under the supervision of lead district managers and respective district collectors, are conducting camps to ensure the financial inclusion schemes reach every eligible citizen.

The campaign focuses on opening new bank accounts, especially for unbanked adults, completing Re-KYC formalities for inactive accounts, and enrolling citizens in PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY. It also aims to promote awareness about digital fraud prevention and the process for claiming unclaimed deposits, along with updating nominations in deposit accounts.

Each gram panchayat is hosting at least one special camp, with banks assigned to areas based on their local presence. Citizens are strongly encouraged to attend these camps, complete necessary formalities, and update nominations to avoid future inconveniences, as accounts without Re-KYC may be frozen.