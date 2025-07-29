Hyderabad records 26.4% drop in air pollution in seven years

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has recorded a 26.4% reduction in air pollution levels over the past seven years, marking a significant improvement under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The city’s average PM10 (particulate matter) concentration fell from 110 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in 2017–18 to 81 µg/m³ in 2024–25.

However, there has been no improvement in air quality levels in the city during the year 2024–25. Hyderabad’s 26.4% drop places it ahead of Delhi and Chennai in air pollution control over the past seven years, but behind Mumbai and Kolkata.

The NCAP was launched in 2019 to address the rising air pollution in cities that have consistently breached national air quality standards. Hyderabad was identified as a “non-attainment city”, triggering a focused response from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), along with the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), GHMC and other local agencies.

Hyd allocated Rs 880 cr to address air pollution

A city-specific Clean Air Action Plan was drawn up, aiming to bring down PM10 levels by up to 40% or reach the safe limit of 60 µg/m³ by 2025-26.

To support this plan, Hyderabad was allocated Rs 880 crore between 2020 and 2026, from both NCAP and the Fifteenth Finance Commission. As of July 2025, Rs 715.9 crore had been released and Rs 384.33 crore spent. The funds are being used by Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to implement on-ground measures across sectors such as transport, waste, industry, and public engagement.