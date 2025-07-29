Hyderabad records 26.4% drop in air pollution in seven years

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has recorded a 26.4% reduction in air pollution levels over the past seven years, marking a significant improvement under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The city’s average PM10 (particulate matter) concentration fell from 110 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in 2017–18 to 81 µg/m³ in 2024–25.
However, there has been no improvement in air quality levels in the city during the year 2024–25. Hyderabad’s 26.4% drop places it ahead of Delhi and Chennai in air pollution control over the past seven years, but behind Mumbai and Kolkata.
The NCAP was launched in 2019 to address the rising air pollution in cities that have consistently breached national air quality standards. Hyderabad was identified as a “non-attainment city”, triggering a focused response from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), along with the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), GHMC and other local agencies.
Hyd allocated Rs 880 cr to address air pollution
A city-specific Clean Air Action Plan was drawn up, aiming to bring down PM10 levels by up to 40% or reach the safe limit of 60 µg/m³ by 2025-26.
To support this plan, Hyderabad was allocated Rs 880 crore between 2020 and 2026, from both NCAP and the Fifteenth Finance Commission. As of July 2025, Rs 715.9 crore had been released and Rs 384.33 crore spent. The funds are being used by Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to implement on-ground measures across sectors such as transport, waste, industry, and public engagement.
Key steps taken include the transition to BS-VI vehicle fuel, introduction of electric vehicles, scrapping of old polluting vehicles, and development of charging infrastructure. Industries are being pushed to adopt cleaner fuels and install Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS). Dust control norms are now enforced at construction sites, and new guidelines have improved the handling of municipal and construction waste. Real-time air quality monitoring has also been expanded, and the SAMEER mobile app allows residents to access pollution data and file complaints directly.
Additionally, in a bid to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and control air pollution, the state government announced a 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees for EVs purchased and registered in the state for an initial period of two years, until December 31, 2026.
Earlier, the policy offered tax exemptions for only 5,000 EVs. However, the cap has now been lifted.
TNIE obtained data on the amount allocated and the steps taken to mitigate pollution through an application filed under the RTI Act. Hyderabad’s progress is being monitored through annual action plans submitted by ULBs and regular review meetings at multiple government levels. Fund disbursements are linked to performance, ensuring accountability and better tracking of implementation.
In comparison with other metro cities, Hyderabad has shown stronger results than Delhi, which saw only a 15.8% reduction in PM10 levels, and Chennai, which recorded a 12.1% drop. However, Mumbai achieved a 44% reduction, and Kolkata showed a 37.4% improvement. Smaller cities like Bareilly, Varanasi, and Firozabad recorded reductions exceeding 60%, helped by focused interventions and smaller geographic areas.
Telangana received Rs 737.8 crore under NCAP and XV Finance Commission allocations for air quality improvement, of which Rs 443.92 crore has been utilised. This level of spending and implementation keeps Telangana on par with other major states and cities like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, where higher allocations have been made but at varying levels of utilisation.
Despite the gains, Hyderabad still faces challenges in meeting its 2026 target. PM10 levels remain well above the national standard. Officials say that strengthening enforcement of rules, ensuring timely completion of projects, is important.