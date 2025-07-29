Irrigation Minister Uttam to open Nagarjunasagar gates today

NALGONDA: Nagarjunasagar reservoir is set to reach its full capacity in July for the first time in 18 years. On Tuesday, the crest gates of the reservoir will be lifted to release water to Pulichintala.

The gates of Nagarjunasagar were first opened in July 2007. About 42,913 cusecs of water are currently being released from the reservoir, while 1,41,195 cusecs of water flow into the Sagar from upstream.

With the Krishna river filling all projects from Almatti to Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar has also received its full share of water. The project is almost at full capacity. The maximum water level is 590 feet, and it currently stands at 584.70 feet.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with other ministers, will reach Nagarjunasagar on Tuesday to lift the crest gates and release water downstream.

Srisailam receives 1.5 lakh cusecs of inflows

The Srisailam reservoir is receiving 1,51,435 cusecs of inflows from the Sunkesula Barrage and the Jurala Project, raising the water storage to 201.12 tmc ft against its full capacity of 215.81 tmc ft