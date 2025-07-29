KCR govt did not snoop on anyone, says RS Praveen

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the alleged phone-tapping case, at Jubilee Hills police station on Monday.

Praveen Kumar, when he was with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), had filed a police complaint, levelling phone-tapping allegations against the then ruling party, BRS.

As part of the investigation, the SIT called him to depose before the team and record his statement as a witness.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the SIT, Praveen Kumar said that BRS has never tapped any phones during its regime and it has no link to the case. Former CM K Chandrashekar Rao never used “phone tapping for political gains”, he said.

When asked about his complaint against the then BRS government, the former IPS officer said: “I received a message from Apple that state-sponsored hackers were tapping my phone. Based on that message, I just gave a complaint to the then CP,” he said.