Kodad copper plates reveal early roots of Kakatiyas

HYDERABAD: Of the nine sets of copper plates related to the Eastern Chalukya dynasty discovered recently in a Muslim graveyard in Kodad, four have been studied, revealing details about royal lineages and the early roots of the Kakatiya dynasty.

The plates, inscribed in Sanskrit using Telugu script, date back to the 9th and 10th centuries CE. ASI Director (Epigraphy) K Muniratnam Reddy says that these inscriptions not only offer detailed dynastic genealogies of the Eastern Chalukyas but also serve as some of the earliest recorded references to the ancestors of the Kakatiyas, bridging the historical gap between the prominent Deccan powers.

The most recent plate to be studied is a set dated April 22, 921 CE, belonging to King Ammaraja I. It traces the dynasty’s lineage from Kubja Vishnuvardhana to Ammaraja I and records the grant of the village, Pokarani, to the Gundesvarabhattarakaya temple in Kakarti village.