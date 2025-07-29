Ministers to stage dharna in Delhi to seek President nod for BC quota Bill

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, which met at the Secretariat here on Monday, decided to organise a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 6 demanding that the President give her assent to the two Bills approved by the Assembly for providing 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies, education and employment.
The Cabinet decided that all the ministers, MLAs and MPs from the state would visit Delhi from August 5 to 7 to meet not only the President of India to request approval for the Bills but also to organise protests. On August 7, almost 200 MPs belonging to the INDIA bloc will make a representation to the President. As the Parliament session is going on, the Cabinet also requested the Congress MPs to move an adjournment motion in both houses.
Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, flanked by ministers Konda Surekha and Vakiti Srihari, said: “We have decided to visit Delhi from August 5 to 7 under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
We are seeking an appointment with the President to meet her along with INDIA bloc MPs.” He also appealed to all BC associations to visit Delhi on the three days. As the Telangana High Court has mandated that local body elections should be conducted by September 30, the Cabinet has decided to meet the President, he added.
The minister noted: “The Assembly has passed the two Bills and sent them to the President on March 30 after the Governor’s assent. Both the Bills are pending with her for approval.”
Prabhakar said that the state government was hoping that the Governor would promulgate the ordinance. He alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had betrayed BCs by reducing reservations in local body elections.
Microbreweries to come up in all municipal corps
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar demanded that BJP leaders pressure the Centre for approval of the two Bills. Political parties should not spit venom over this issue and they should cooperate, he said. Stating that the Congress is the champion of social justice, he added that it is committed to providing 42 per cent reservations for BCs as promised during the Assembly elections.
The Cabinet discussed GO 33, which has been issued by the government for determining domicile status for MBBS and BDS admissions. Since a Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for August 5 on this issue, Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha asked Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy to present the government’s arguments effectively in court.
Other decisions
The Cabinet decided to do away with interstate check posts of the Transport department. There are a total of 15 check posts at the borders. Recently, the Central government has suggested to all states to remove these check posts for ease of movement on National Highways. The government will, however, continue to monitor the traffic with CCTV cameras.
The Cabinet, in another decision, approved setting up of microbreweries in all municipal corporations along with the Core Telangana Urban City Area. For this, the Cabinet has decided to amend the Telangana Microbreweries Act.
Cabinet decisions
Cabinet requested Congress MPs to move an adjournment motion in both houses of Parliament on BC quota issue
Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha asked AG to present government’s arguments effectively in court on GO 33, which determines domicile status for MBBS and BDS admissions
It was decided to do away with interstate check posts of the Transport department as per Centre's directive for ease of vehicular movement on National Highways