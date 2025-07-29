Ministers to stage dharna in Delhi to seek President nod for BC quota Bill

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, which met at the Secretariat here on Monday, decided to organise a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 6 demanding that the President give her assent to the two Bills approved by the Assembly for providing 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies, education and employment.

The Cabinet decided that all the ministers, MLAs and MPs from the state would visit Delhi from August 5 to 7 to meet not only the President of India to request approval for the Bills but also to organise protests. On August 7, almost 200 MPs belonging to the INDIA bloc will make a representation to the President. As the Parliament session is going on, the Cabinet also requested the Congress MPs to move an adjournment motion in both houses.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, flanked by ministers Konda Surekha and Vakiti Srihari, said: “We have decided to visit Delhi from August 5 to 7 under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

We are seeking an appointment with the President to meet her along with INDIA bloc MPs.” He also appealed to all BC associations to visit Delhi on the three days. As the Telangana High Court has mandated that local body elections should be conducted by September 30, the Cabinet has decided to meet the President, he added.

The minister noted: “The Assembly has passed the two Bills and sent them to the President on March 30 after the Governor’s assent. Both the Bills are pending with her for approval.”