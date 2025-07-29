Tribal Advisory Council seeks exclusive ST commission

HYDERABAD: The seventh meeting of the Telangana Tribal Advisory Council on Monday adopted a resolution, suggesting that the government constitute a special Commission for STs and also consider the Naikpod community as a special tribe.

The meeting was chaired by ministers Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka and Adluri Laxman Kumar.

The meeting also decided to urge the government to extend the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) activities to “plain areas” where tribal population is relatively high.

The council also recommended sanctioning tribal officer posts for 18 districts and 1,085 teacher posts for residential schools. It also suggested that the Ambedkar Foreign Education Scholarship benefits be extended to 500 students instead of just 100.

It also decided to set up a special IAS study circle for the benefit of Adivasis in Hyderabad. The Council recommended the government sanction additional houses under Indiramma Housing Scheme.

During the meeting, Seethakka said the Congress government is rectifying the mistakes committed by the previous BRS government with regard to tribal welfare.

Alleging that the previous regime had diverted ST sub-plan funds for other works, she instructed the officials to utilise those funds only for the development and welfare of STs.