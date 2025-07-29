Why is Revanth trying to protect Sigachi management, asks Harish

It may be mentioned here that more than 40 people have died in the pharma factory blast that occurred earlier this month. Alleging that the government and Sigachi management are working hand-in-glove, Harish said it has been a month since the blast occurred but the company failed to pay ex-gratia to the victims and their families.

“Till now, there is no clarity on how the tragedy occurred, the number of casualties and how many were injured. This indicates to the sorry state of affairs under the Congress government,” he said.

“A day after the accident, the chief minister visited the factory and announced constitution of a high-level committee to probe the accident. But the report was not made public. Why this secrecy around this incident?” Harish asked and added that the compensation announced by the government has not been paid to the victims and their families so far.

Harish alleged that there was no consistency in the amount paid by the company to victims and their families. “Some families were paid just `1 lakh. There is no clarity on payment of the remaining amount,” the BRS leader said and alleged that there was “no value for life under Congress rule”.