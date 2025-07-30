Blocking quota Bills amounts to injustice to BCs, warns Bhatti

HYDERABAD/KAMAREDDY: Asking the BJP-led Union government not to block the two pending BC reservation Bills, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said the entire Telangana Cabinet, along with MLAs and MLCs, will visit New Delhi from August 5 to 7 to press for approval of the two Bills.

One Bill seeks to implement 42% reservation for BCs in local body elections, while the other relates to quotas in education and employment.

Stating that blocking the Bills would amount to injustice to the BC community, Vikramarka urged the Union government to approve those without delay.

He was speaking at a public meeting in Tandur constituency after laying foundation stones for several development projects, including the proposed Young India Residential School. He also handed over new ration cards to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Addressing concerns about delayed Indiramma housing payments, Vikramarka said payments will be cleared weekly, based on the progress of construction. He criticised the previous government for neglecting the housing sector and claimed that the Congress government had revived housing construction under the Indiramma scheme.

“Across the state, 4.5 lakh houses are being built at a total cost of Rs 22,500 crore, with 3,500 houses allocated per constituency,” he said.

Vikramarka added that ration card modifications had resumed after a gap of 10 years. “Of the 1.15 crore families in the state, 95 lakh now have ration cards and receive 6 kg of free rice per person,” he said.