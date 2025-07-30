Blocking quota Bills amounts to injustice to BCs, warns Bhatti

HYDERABAD/KAMAREDDY: Asking the BJP-led Union government not to block the two pending BC reservation Bills, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said the entire Telangana Cabinet, along with MLAs and MLCs, will visit New Delhi from August 5 to 7 to press for approval of the two Bills.
One Bill seeks to implement 42% reservation for BCs in local body elections, while the other relates to quotas in education and employment.
Stating that blocking the Bills would amount to injustice to the BC community, Vikramarka urged the Union government to approve those without delay.
He was speaking at a public meeting in Tandur constituency after laying foundation stones for several development projects, including the proposed Young India Residential School. He also handed over new ration cards to the beneficiaries on the occasion.
Addressing concerns about delayed Indiramma housing payments, Vikramarka said payments will be cleared weekly, based on the progress of construction. He criticised the previous government for neglecting the housing sector and claimed that the Congress government had revived housing construction under the Indiramma scheme.
“Across the state, 4.5 lakh houses are being built at a total cost of Rs 22,500 crore, with 3,500 houses allocated per constituency,” he said.
Vikramarka added that ration card modifications had resumed after a gap of 10 years. “Of the 1.15 crore families in the state, 95 lakh now have ration cards and receive 6 kg of free rice per person,” he said.
The deputy chief minister noted that this rice costs Rs 55 per kg in the open market. Beneficiary families are also eligible for free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme, Vikramarka pointed out.
On education, he said the government aims to improve public education to a level where even private institutions cannot match the quality. “We take responsibility for your children,” Vikramarka said, adding that Young India Residential Schools are being constructed in 104 constituencies. Each school, to be built at a cost of Rs 200 crore on a 25-acre campus, is intended to provide infrastructure and teaching facilities on par with international standards.
Don’t play negative role: Seethakka to BJP MPs
Meanwhile, Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka demanded that the Union government give nod to the state government’s resolution to provide 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections.
Speaking to reporters in Kamareddy, she said: “If the Centre has any doubts on the resolution adopted by the Telangana Assembly, it should discuss the issue in the ongoing Parliament session.”
Seethakka also called on BJP MPs from the state “not to play a negative role” but to use their influence to ensure that the Centre makes a positive decision in this regard. She expressed hope that BJP MPs would understand the situation and support the state government’s decision rather than create hurdles in providing enhanced reservations to BCs.