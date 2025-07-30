BRS plans public meeting in Karimnagar for cause of BCs

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS announced that it will hold a public meeting in Karimnagar on August 8 demanding 42% reservations for the Backward Communities (BCs).

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said: “The state government said it would go to Delhi on August 5, 6 and 7 to press for enhanced BC reservations. But the state government’s caste survey was unscientific. The government hastily passed the BC quota Bills and then introduced an ordinance. It held celebrations as if something significant was achieved through the ordinance.”

“After meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, they acted as if they had won a Nobel Prize. They promised Rs 20,000 crore annually in the Budget for BCs but failed to implement it. Now, they were going to enact political dramas in Delhi,” he added.

The legislator from Sanathnagar demanded that the government conduct local body polls only after providing 42% reservations to BCs.

He said that BRS would also meet President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on BC reservations. He also demanded that three ministerial berths and 50 per cent corporation chairpersons posts be given to BCs.

Meanwhile, MLC S Madhusudhana Chary said that the BRS would lead an all-party delegation to Delhi. Former minister Gangula Kamalakar alleged that Congress betrayed the BCs.

Former minister V Srinivas Goud said that BJP too was deceiving BCs. “Even with a BC occupying the prime minister’s chair, there is no BC ministry at the Centre,” he said and recalled that former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa led an all-party delegation to Delhi on four occasions on BC reservations.