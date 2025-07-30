BRS plans public meeting in Karimnagar for cause of BCs

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS announced that it will hold a public meeting in Karimnagar on August 8 demanding 42% reservations for the Backward Communities (BCs).
Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said: “The state government said it would go to Delhi on August 5, 6 and 7 to press for enhanced BC reservations. But the state government’s caste survey was unscientific. The government hastily passed the BC quota Bills and then introduced an ordinance. It held celebrations as if something significant was achieved through the ordinance.”
“After meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, they acted as if they had won a Nobel Prize. They promised Rs 20,000 crore annually in the Budget for BCs but failed to implement it. Now, they were going to enact political dramas in Delhi,” he added.
The legislator from Sanathnagar demanded that the government conduct local body polls only after providing 42% reservations to BCs.
He said that BRS would also meet President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on BC reservations. He also demanded that three ministerial berths and 50 per cent corporation chairpersons posts be given to BCs.
Meanwhile, MLC S Madhusudhana Chary said that the BRS would lead an all-party delegation to Delhi. Former minister Gangula Kamalakar alleged that Congress betrayed the BCs.
Former minister V Srinivas Goud said that BJP too was deceiving BCs. “Even with a BC occupying the prime minister’s chair, there is no BC ministry at the Centre,” he said and recalled that former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa led an all-party delegation to Delhi on four occasions on BC reservations.
Kavitha to launch 72-hr hunger strike
Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday announced that she will go on a 72-hour hunger strike from August 4, demanding 42% reservations for BCs. The strike, to be organised under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, aims to intensify pressure on both the state and Union governments to pass the BC reservation Bills.
Stating that she would seek permission for her fast, Kavitha declared that: “Even if permission is denied, I will begin the fast wherever I am.” Recalling her earlier 72-hour hunger strike in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, demanding installation of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue, she said that the then Kiran Kumar Reddy government had to bow to the people’s demand at that time.
She criticised the present government for not approaching the courts on the issue of Bills pending with the Governor, while referring to the government of Tamil Nadu approaching the court and obtaining a favourable verdict on similar issues. “Why is the Telangana government not taking the same route?” she asked.