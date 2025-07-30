CM Revanth calls for iconic gateway at Kothwalguda, fast-tracks Musi riverfront

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to construct an iconic landmark at Kothwalguda Junction, on the lines of India Gate, Gateway of India and Charminar, as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Chairing a review meeting with officials from the Municipal Administration department at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), Revanth instructed acceleration of the Musi project, spanning from Himayathsagar to Gandhi Sarovar. He also sought plans for a bridge-cum-barrage across the Musi River.

Reviewing the progress of the Mir Alam Tank development works, the chief minister instructed officials to ensure that the sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed near the tank operate at full capacity.

He also directed a hotel with a view of Zoo Park and Mir Alam Tank be constructed with modern facilities to accommodate tourists.

Stressing the need to make Hyderabad an ecofriendly city, Revanth said, “People in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai are facing problems due to increased pollution. Such a situation should not arise in Hyderabad.”