CM Revanth calls for iconic gateway at Kothwalguda, fast-tracks Musi riverfront

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to construct an iconic landmark at Kothwalguda Junction, on the lines of India Gate, Gateway of India and Charminar, as part of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.
Chairing a review meeting with officials from the Municipal Administration department at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), Revanth instructed acceleration of the Musi project, spanning from Himayathsagar to Gandhi Sarovar. He also sought plans for a bridge-cum-barrage across the Musi River.
Reviewing the progress of the Mir Alam Tank development works, the chief minister instructed officials to ensure that the sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed near the tank operate at full capacity.
He also directed a hotel with a view of Zoo Park and Mir Alam Tank be constructed with modern facilities to accommodate tourists.
Stressing the need to make Hyderabad an ecofriendly city, Revanth said, “People in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai are facing problems due to increased pollution. Such a situation should not arise in Hyderabad.”
Shift polluting industries out of ORR limits: CM
The CM instructed officials to shift polluting industries from the core city to areas outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He sought reforms aimed at making Hyderabad pollution-free and directed that future planning be done keeping in mind the next 25 years. He added that highly polluted cities in India should be studied for reference.
The chief minister also directed officials to prioritise cabling and underground drainage projects in the city. All departments were instructed to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for these initiatives. He also ordered a ban on single-use plastics and stressed that construction waste should not be dumped anywhere in the city.
Revanth also stressed the importance of preserving heritage structures. He said the guidelines of the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority should be amended and strengthened to protect heritage buildings within the ORR and develop them as tourist destinations.
The CM also enquired about the status of Old City Metro Rail works and directed officials to expedite them, noting that the necessary funds had already been released.
He warned that no delay would be tolerated in approvals for other phases of the Metro or related matters.
He instructed officials to coordinate with the Urban Development Ministry and ensure that the work proceeds quickly. Additionally, Revanth ordered that the elevated corridor project from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet ORR be fast-tracked.