DSC-2003 teachers eligible for old pension scheme despite delayed appointments, rules Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday ruled that teachers recruited under the District Selection Committee (DSC)-2003 process are eligible for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Justice Nagesh Bhimapaka was hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by teachers selected through DSC-2003 but were brought under the New Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) that was implemented from September 1, 2004.

The petitioners argued that the DSC-2003 notification was issued in November 2003 to fill vacancies that had arisen prior to that date, and that the selection process was completed by June 2004—before the CPS came into effect. However, appointment orders were issued in November 2005, following administrative delays. Based on the date of appointment, the CPS was applied to them.

Represented by senior counsel L Ravichander, the petitioners contended that the delay in issuing appointment orders was procedural and should not affect their eligibility for OPS. They maintained that their recruitment process was initiated and concluded while the OPS was still in force, and they should therefore be covered under it.

Agreeing with this view, Justice Bhimapaka directed the state to extend a one-time option to the petitioners to opt for the Old Pension Scheme.