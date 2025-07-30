Jagan scores NCLT victory against Sharmila in dispute over shares

HYDERABAD: In a significant legal victory, Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has secured a favourable verdict from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in an ongoing family dispute involving ownership of shares in Saraswati Power & Industries Pvt. Ltd.

The case pitted Jagan against his mother YS Vijayamma and sister YS Sharmila, amid a backdrop of strained personal and political ties.

The dispute originates from a 2021 gift deed, through which Jagan and his wife YS Bharathi, transferred their shares in Saraswati Power to Vijayamma.

At the time, the transfer was described as a temporary measure due to unresolved legal issues surrounding some family assets. The shares were to be formally divided once those legal concerns were addressed.

This arrangement followed a 2019 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Jagan and Sharmila, which outlined a 60:40 division of the family’s assets in favour of Jagan.

The agreement covered various holdings, including stakes in Saraswati Power, Bharathi Cements, Sakshi Media, and a residence in Yelahanka.