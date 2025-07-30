Natarajan bats for promoting women leaders

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan on Tuesday stressed the importance of promoting women leaders in the party at her review meetings with party leaders of Medak, Hydeabad and Warangal district.

The AICC in charge, who interacted with them at MLA quarters, asked them to encourage the participation of women in party and facilitate that they are nominated to positions both in party and government.

Natarajan also advised according priority to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), minorities, and Backward Classes (BCs) for party roles.

Besides, she instructed that 80% of party or nominated positions be allocated to leaders below 50 years of age, with the remaining 20% reserved for those above 50.

The review meeting was attended by District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, MLAs, and senior leaders from Medak, Hyderabad, and Warangaly.

According to sources, Meenakshi Natarajan sought updates on the ruling Congress government’s implementation of welfare schemes and the distribution of ration cards across the state.

During the discussions, Natarajan inquired about the preparedness of party cadre for the upcoming local body elections. She specifically asked about the strengths and weaknesses of the Congress in various Assembly segments to strategize effectively.

Sources revealed that Natarajan directed leaders to prioritise original Congress members in constituencies where Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs have defected to the Congress, stressign that a 70% preference be given for old guards and 30% for new entrants. Some leaders reportedly raised concerns about MLAs being sidelined.