Telangana HC pulls up petitioner for wasting judicial time

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday criticised a petitioner for challenging environmental and other clearances issued for a multi-storied construction project, despite being a party to the development agreement himself. The court warned of imposing a hefty penalty for wasting judicial time with a frivolous petition.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice P Sam Koshy was hearing a plea filed by B Srijayavardhan, who contested the environmental clearance granted for a project at Hafeezpet. He argued that the clearance was issued in the name of a deceased person.

The petitioner’s counsel also pointed out that the fire department’s provisional NOC, issued in 2018 for one tower, was later revised in 2019 to include 12 towers. He named P Rajarao and Vasavi Realtors LLP as recipients of the construction permissions. However, Additional Advocate General Mohammed Imran Khan countered that the issue was civil and should not be raised before the High Court.

The bench noted that Srijayavardhan had previously brought up a similar issue in court and expressed displeasure that he was again misusing the judicial forum, despite being an involved party in the agreement.