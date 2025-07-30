Telangana issues eco-friendly guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi to curb water pollution

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), in coordination with the CPCB, has issued revised guidelines aimed at promoting environmentally responsible festivities. The festival is set to begin on August 27.

The CPCB has advised people to only use eco-friendly idols made from natural clay and replace the commonly used PoP and other non-biodegradable materials. Decorations should be done with biodegradable and organic colours such as sandalwood (chandan), turmeric and red ochre (gerua) to reduce chemical contamination of water bodies.

Local authorities have been instructed to create and maintain temporary artificial ponds or immersion tanks throughout the immersion period. These tanks should be regularly treated with alum or lime to neutralise any stagnated wastewater.

TGPCB has appealed to citizens, idol makers, puja pandals, and vendors to follow the new guidelines and support eco-conscious celebrations. “These efforts are essential to protect and restore rivers, lakes, and other water bodies while improving water quality. The board will closely monitor the implementation of the guidelines along with local authorities and enforcement agencies,” officials from the PCB said.