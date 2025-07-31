Congress MPs to move adjournment motion in both Houses of Parliament over Telangana BC reservation bills

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, has prepared an ambitious plan to take up the BC quota movement at the national level. The grand old party has already announced a three-day programme of protests in Delhi from August 5.

On the first day, Congress MPs will move an adjournment motion in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, demanding inclusion of the two Bills sent by Telangana Assembly after assent by the Governor for inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. They are meant to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in local bodies as well as education and employment.

The agitation programme was finalised at a recent Cabinet meeting with the chief minister set to lead the entire Cabinet, and MLAs and MPs from the state to Delhi.

A key highlight of the visit will be a dharna to be staged at Jantar Mantar on August 6. AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud met with Revanth Reddy on Wednesday to discuss the agitation programme, including the “Janahita Padayatra”, which she proposed to take out in Assembly segments in Telangana from July 31.

During the meeting, they decided to coordinate with the AICC for moving the adjournment motion on August 5, focusing on BC issues and reservation enhancement in Telangana.

It has also been decided to mobilise support by arranging special trains for BC community members from Telangana to Delhi from August 5 to 7, with the TPCC aiming to mobilise 50 representatives from each district.

This apart, the meeting also discussed the “Janahita Padayatra” programme, which will be led by Mahesh Goud, with Meenakshi Natarajan participating as the chief guest. The first phase of the padayatra is set to commence on July 31 and conclude on August 4.