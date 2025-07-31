Radial road boost for south Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A new greenfield radial road stretching from Raviryal Interchange on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) near Amangal is poised to reshape the landscape of southern Hyderabad’s development corridor.
Conceived as a key connector between existing and emerging economic zones, the 41.5 km arterial road will provide a vital link to the proposed Bharat Future City, easing traffic congestion on overloaded highways and integrating remote regions into the capital’s infrastructure grid.
The road, designed as a partially access-controlled expressway with 3+3 lanes (expandable to 4+4 in future), aims to streamline mobility while incorporating a dedicated central median for a metro or railway corridor, green buffers, cycle tracks and pedestrian pathways.
Rithwik, L&T Bag contracts
Officials say the radial road alignment avoids dense urban pockets, minimising displacement and expediting construction.
The Rs 4,030 crore project will be developed in two phases: Phase-1 (Raviryal to Meerkhanpet) covers 19.2 km at a construction cost of Rs 1,665 crore, with Rs 246 crore earmarked for land acquisition. Phase-2 (Meerkhanpet to Amangal) will extend 22.3 km, costing Rs 2,365 crore for construction and Rs 345 crore for land.
In total, the project requires 1,003.61 acres of land, including 202 acres belonging to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) and 231.72 acres of forest land.
The state government recently opened financial bids for both phases on the e-procurement platform.
According to officials, Phase 1 was bagged by Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd with a bid quoting 3.93% above the Estimated Contract Value (ECV), while Phase 2 was awarded to Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which quoted 4.2% above ECV.
It may be mentioned here that the Opposition BRS leaders had recently accused the powers-that-be in the Congress government of a quid pro quo arrangement. Rithwik Projects is linked to the family of Andhra Pradesh BJP MP CM Ramesh.
Integrated approach
Beyond easing road traffic, the radial corridor is strategically aligned with Hyderabad’s planned Metro Phase 2-B. The route, extending from Shamshabad to Bharath Future City via Raviryal, largely follows Radial Road No. 1. The idea is to synchronise road and Metro development early in the planning phase to reserve the right of way, thus avoiding future land acquisition hurdles.
With designated zones for industrial, IT, logistics and residential clusters, the corridor is part of a broader strategy to support decentralised urban growth. The project is expected to accelerate investments, stimulate local economies and offer multimodal access from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to key destinations like E-City and the proposed Bharath Future City.
Officials say the integration of smart traffic systems, divided lanes and space for utilities along the corridor will ensure safety and long-term usability. When complete, the road is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting balanced urban expansion and boosting regional connectivity in Hyderabad’s fast-developing southern belt.