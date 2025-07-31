Radial road boost for south Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A new greenfield radial road stretching from Raviryal Interchange on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) near Amangal is poised to reshape the landscape of southern Hyderabad’s development corridor.

Conceived as a key connector between existing and emerging economic zones, the 41.5 km arterial road will provide a vital link to the proposed Bharat Future City, easing traffic congestion on overloaded highways and integrating remote regions into the capital’s infrastructure grid.

The road, designed as a partially access-controlled expressway with 3+3 lanes (expandable to 4+4 in future), aims to streamline mobility while incorporating a dedicated central median for a metro or railway corridor, green buffers, cycle tracks and pedestrian pathways.

Rithwik, L&T Bag contracts

Officials say the radial road alignment avoids dense urban pockets, minimising displacement and expediting construction.

The Rs 4,030 crore project will be developed in two phases: Phase-1 (Raviryal to Meerkhanpet) covers 19.2 km at a construction cost of Rs 1,665 crore, with Rs 246 crore earmarked for land acquisition. Phase-2 (Meerkhanpet to Amangal) will extend 22.3 km, costing Rs 2,365 crore for construction and Rs 345 crore for land.