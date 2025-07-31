Telangana BJP chief may be given free hand to choose his team

HYDERABAD: How much freedom will Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao have in forming his team?
The organisational structure of the party’s state unit comprises three general secretaries, seven secretaries, eight vice-presidents, 15 spokespersons, a treasurer, a social media in-charge, a media in-charge, an office secretary and an IT cell in-charge.
As things stand, Ramchander Rao faces the critical task of filling these positions with loyal and committed leaders. Sources within the party indicate that the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi is inclined to grant him significant freedom to select his team, while imposing certain restrictions to ensure organisational discipline and promotion of national priorities.
According to party insiders, the national leadership has decided against appointing candidates who were unsuccessful in the recent Assembly, Lok Sabha and MLC elections to organisational roles. This move aims to accord priority to avoid factionalism within the state unit.
Key leaders in the Telangana BJP are reportedly lobbying to secure prominent posts such as general secretary or vice-president for their followers. However, sources suggest that the party is wary of accommodating leaders whose appointments might strengthen internal groups, potentially undermining unity.
Instead, the central leadership is likely to empower Ramchander Rao to handpick a team based on merit and loyalty to the party’s ideology.
33% posts to women leaders
Telangana organisational secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari has been tasked with identifying capable leaders to fill the vacant posts, ensuring a balance of experience and new blood.
A notable directive from the party leadership is to allocate 33 percent of organisational positions, including general secretaries, vice-presidents, secretaries and spokespersons, to women leaders, reflecting a commitment to gender inclusivity. This move is in conformity with the BJP’s strategy to strengthen its appeal among diverse voter groups ahead of the upcoming local body elections in Telangana.
Current general secretaries and vice-presidents are reportedly exploring opportunities in the national party unit or seeking nominated posts in commissions and other bodies, as the state unit undergoes a reshuffle.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological powerhouse of the BJP, is also playing a significant role in the selection process, scrutinising potential candidates for their organisational capacity and vision.
Appointments before polls
Sources at the BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad indicate that the appointment of the new organisational team is expected to be finalised within the next 10 days, well before the Telangana State Election Commission announces the schedule for the local body elections, anticipated for August–September 2025.
The timely completion of this process is critical, as the elections for gram panchayats, Mandal Praja Parishads, Zilla Praja Parishads, municipalities and municipal corporations will test the BJP’s grassroots strength in a three-way contest with the ruling Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
Ramchander Rao’s leadership comes at a time when the state unit of the BJP is trying to build on its 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gains, when it won 48 of 150 seats, to expand its influence.
The new team’s composition will play a crucial role in mobilising cadres and appealing to voters, particularly in rural areas where the party aims to challenge the Congress’ caste census narrative and the BRS’s regional dominance.
As Ramchander Rao navigates internal pressures and external expectations, his ability to build a cohesive and dynamic team will shape the BJP’s prospects in Telangana’s political landscape.