Telangana BJP chief may be given free hand to choose his team

HYDERABAD: How much freedom will Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao have in forming his team?

The organisational structure of the party’s state unit comprises three general secretaries, seven secretaries, eight vice-presidents, 15 spokespersons, a treasurer, a social media in-charge, a media in-charge, an office secretary and an IT cell in-charge.

As things stand, Ramchander Rao faces the critical task of filling these positions with loyal and committed leaders. Sources within the party indicate that the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi is inclined to grant him significant freedom to select his team, while imposing certain restrictions to ensure organisational discipline and promotion of national priorities.

According to party insiders, the national leadership has decided against appointing candidates who were unsuccessful in the recent Assembly, Lok Sabha and MLC elections to organisational roles. This move aims to accord priority to avoid factionalism within the state unit.

Key leaders in the Telangana BJP are reportedly lobbying to secure prominent posts such as general secretary or vice-president for their followers. However, sources suggest that the party is wary of accommodating leaders whose appointments might strengthen internal groups, potentially undermining unity.

Instead, the central leadership is likely to empower Ramchander Rao to handpick a team based on merit and loyalty to the party’s ideology.