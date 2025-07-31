Telangana CS reviews preparations for I-Day fete at Golconda

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations at the Golconda Fort.

He also directed all departments to work in close coordination and ensure that the event is conducted in a well-organised and grand manner befitting the occasion.

During a coordination meeting held at the Secretariat to review and finalise the arrangements for the event, the CS instructed the police department to prepare a detailed traffic route map and make necessary arrangements by assigning designated alighting and pick-up points for invitees and general public. Adequate security and traffic control measures should be ensured at all venues, he added.

He also directed the R&B department to illuminate prominent public buildings such as the Assembly, Raj Bhavan, Secretariat and statues of Telangana Thalli. The Fire Services Department has been tasked with deploying fire safety personnel and firefighting equipment to ensure safety and readiness for any emergency.

DGP Jitender, R&B Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary Navin Mittal, Hyderabad Collector Dasari Hari Chandana and other senior officials attended the meeting.