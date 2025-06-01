A world of beauty, an ode to Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Miss World finale burst to life with a whirlwind of colour as contestants from the Americas, Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia and Oceania claimed the catwalk, radiating national pride with every stride. This global procession painted the stage with unity and diversity before the curtain briefly fell for the interlude of advertisements.

Returning to the stage in a tribute to Telangana, contestants dazzled in traditional handwoven attire designed by Archana Kochhar. The ensembles, crafted in real zari and signature ikat, celebrated India’s rich textile legacy.

The panel of judges was then introduced: philanthropist Sudha Reddy, actor Rana Daggubati, senior bureaucrat Jayesh Ranjan, Miss World CEO Julia Morley, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, actors Namrata Shirodkar and Sonu Sood and dancer Donna Walsh. Soon after, the top 10 contestants from each continent were announced.

Sudha Reddy was felicitated for her philanthropic contributions. One of the evening’s standout moments followed, with the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ award going to Miss Indonesia, Monica Kezia Sembiring, for her initiative to clean contaminated water. As excitement built, the top five from each continent were revealed. Then, adding star power to the evening, actor Jacqueline Fernandez lit up the stage with a high-energy dance performance.

Next came the announcement of the top two finalists from each continent. Each delivered a short speech on why they deserved the Miss World Continental title.