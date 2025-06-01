Arrests will happen soon after submission of KLIS probe report: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

KHAMMAM: Once the Commission of Inquiry probing irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project submits its report, arrests will follow, said TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday.

Stating that Congress has consistently advocated for the rights and welfare of tribal and Adivasi communities, from the era of Indira Gandhi to the present leadership under Rahul Gandhi, Mahesh Kumar Goud noted that it was Indira Gandhi who introduced the Land Ceiling Act to empower tribal communities with full implementation later achieved under former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

He also credited Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra for strengthening the party’s connection with grassroots communities, which led to initiatives like the caste census in Telangana and the launch of the Indira Soura Giri Jal Vikasam scheme. Under this programme, land ownership rights were granted to over 2.3 lakh tribal farmers through the Recognition of Forest Rights Act.