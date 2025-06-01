BRS, Jagruthi are KCR’s two eyes, says Kavitha

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha condemned the Commission of Inquiry on Kaleshwaram’s notice to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). Inaugurating a new Jagruthi office near her residence in Banjara Hills on Saturday, she performed a special puja with her husband Anil Kumar and addressed the media, starting with the slogans: “Jai Telangana, Jai KCR, Jai Jagruthi.” No BRS flags were seen during the inauguration of the office.

“BRS is KCR’s one eye and Telangana Jagruthi is the other,” said Kavitha during the inauguration. She warned against attempts to malign him. Announcing a massive protest at Indira Park on June 4, she said engineers and irrigation experts will join to expose the Congress’ “conspiracy” against Telangana.

She criticised the Ghose Commission as a “Congress Commission” and questioned summoning KCR, who implemented schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and KCR Kits. She argued that summoning him was akin to summoning the people of Telangana.

Targeting CM A Revanth Reddy, the BRS MLC accused him of not honouring Telangana martyrs and demanded he participate in the June 2 State Formation Day celebrations. She questioned the naming of the “Rajiv Yuva Vikasam” scheme and asked why it wasn’t named after Telangana figures like Srikanth Chari, Yadi Reddy, or PV Narasimha Rao.

Kavitha also demanded action over Andhra’s alleged 200 TMC water diversion and criticised Revanth’s meeting with the PM without raising BC reservation issues. She called for 42% BC reservation before local body elections.

Praising Telangana Jagruthi’s role since 2006, Kavitha highlighted achievements like the official celebration of Sevalal Jayanthi and installation of Dr Ambedkar’s statue.

Meanwhile, Kavitha announced the expansion of Jagruthi across all communities — SC, ST, BC, minorities, Adivasis, Sikhs and Christians — to fight for their rights.