BRS sought BJP merger before Kavitha’s arrest: Minister Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that the BRS had explored a merger with the BJP even before the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam. But the BJP refused to entertain the proposal, he added.

Addressing a gathering at the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on Saturday, Sanjay accused the Congress of stoking controversies around Kavitha and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to deflect attention from its failure to implement the promised six guarantees. He criticised Congress leaders as ineffective and accused the party of failing to fulfill its commitments.

Later, he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 2.63 crore under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in Gangadhara mandal and laid the foundation stone for a Rs 2.33 crore high-level bridge in Venkatraopalle, Rajanna Sircilla district.

Sanjay praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) but noted that farmers still aren’t receiving fair prices. He blamed both the KCR-led and Congress-led governments for betraying the farming community.

He also condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks as "seditious," alleging they undermined the confidence of the Army. He said the Congress lacks faith in the armed forces and questioned why Pakistan-occupied Kashmir wasn’t reclaimed during Indira Gandhi’s tenure if her leadership was truly strong.