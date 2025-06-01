Crown is an opportunity to make a mark: Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri speaks exclusively to TNIE’s Shreya Veronica amid the celebrations

Tell us about the moment you received the crown

It felt unreal... I’m still processing it. After waiting 72 years for our first crown, it’s an incredible honour to bring it home. I know everyone back home is thrilled. I now have the opportunity as Miss World to travel and support important projects around the world. I’m excited to make an impact.

What were those final moments like before the announcement?

From the moment the top 20 were announced, I was excited. That excitement only grew as announcements continued. I was cheering for contestants from all continents. When it came down to the final two, it was the most intense moment, yet I felt calm. I knew my people were proud of me for reaching that far. It felt like a dream.

What do you plan to do as the 72nd Miss World?

I stood on stage with my own purpose. Now, I see this as a chance to work for the purposes of others as well. All the contestants had meaningful goals. As Miss World, I want to help bring those to life too.