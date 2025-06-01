Crown is an opportunity to make a mark: Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri speaks exclusively to TNIE’s Shreya Veronica amid the celebrations
Tell us about the moment you received the crown
It felt unreal... I’m still processing it. After waiting 72 years for our first crown, it’s an incredible honour to bring it home. I know everyone back home is thrilled. I now have the opportunity as Miss World to travel and support important projects around the world. I’m excited to make an impact.
What were those final moments like before the announcement?
From the moment the top 20 were announced, I was excited. That excitement only grew as announcements continued. I was cheering for contestants from all continents. When it came down to the final two, it was the most intense moment, yet I felt calm. I knew my people were proud of me for reaching that far. It felt like a dream.
What do you plan to do as the 72nd Miss World?
I stood on stage with my own purpose. Now, I see this as a chance to work for the purposes of others as well. All the contestants had meaningful goals. As Miss World, I want to help bring those to life too.
What was running through your mind during the finale?
I had hoped to be asked about my “Beauty with a Purpose” project, which focuses on breast cancer awareness. That cause is close to my heart. I would have loved to speak about it on stage. Now, I can highlight it any time. I want to encourage everyone to speak up for their purpose, crown or no crown. If you believe in your purpose, you’re already extraordinary.
How would you describe your time in Telangana?
It’s been energising. The colours, sounds and people here make me feel alive. The Miss World platform recognised my values and showed me that I’m not alone in this journey, there’s real support behind me.
What kept you motivated throughout the journey?
I wanted to make my people proud. And getting to know the other contestants kept me going.
How do you define success?
When I first started, I wasn’t sure what success meant. I believe it changes over time, depending on where we are in life. But I once read a quote: “To live a life where you make one person breathe easier—that is to succeed.” That’s a definition I connect with deeply.