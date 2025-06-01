Global glamour descends for grand finale

HYDERABAD: All roads led to the Hitex Exhibition Centre, where the red carpet awaited. First to arrive was reigning Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszkova, followed by the families of the contestants, who walked the carpet with pride, ready to support their loved ones one last time at the finale.
Among the early guests was Angola’s Salvatore Crisball, Mr World Africa, who expressed his delight at being in Hyderabad and his excitement for the 72nd Miss World. Former Miss World 2016, Stephanie Del Valle, shared similar sentiments, calling it a joy to return.
Cheering loudest were a group of Zambian supporters who had come to root for Miss Zambia, Faith Bwalya. “I am very excited to be here — we’re all supporting Miss Zambia,” said one of them, Alice.
Reflecting on her reign, Krystyna Pyszkova said, “It’s both an exciting and emotional time for me, and it’s been an honour to be here.”
One by one, guests continued to arrive, all eager to witness the crowning of the 72nd Miss World. Among them was also actor Ishaan Khatter, who performed at the main event.