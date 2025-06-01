Global glamour descends for grand finale

HYDERABAD: All roads led to the Hitex Exhibition Centre, where the red carpet awaited. First to arrive was reigning Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszkova, followed by the families of the contestants, who walked the carpet with pride, ready to support their loved ones one last time at the finale.

Among the early guests was Angola’s Salvatore Crisball, Mr World Africa, who expressed his delight at being in Hyderabad and his excitement for the 72nd Miss World. Former Miss World 2016, Stephanie Del Valle, shared similar sentiments, calling it a joy to return.