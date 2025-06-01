Government committed to tribal welfare and Singareni expansion: Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to tribal welfare and effective utilisation of sub-plan funds, contrasting its approach with that of the previous BRS administration.

Addressing a meeting of Adivasi Congress party workers in Palvoncha town on Saturday, Vikramarka stated that the Congress government has allocated Rs 17,169 crore under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Sub-Plan for the fiscal year 2025–26. An additional Rs 1,296 crore of unspent funds from previous years has been carried forward to ensure their proper utilisation. This approach, he emphasised, is designed to prevent diversion of funds and reinforces the government’s focus on tribal welfare.

Vikramarka also announced a Rs 6,000 crore self-employment scheme targeted at youth from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. The programme includes financial assistance, skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities, offering concessional loans up to Rs 4 lakh with varying subsidy rates. It is expected to benefit around 5 lakh individuals in its first year.

Later, after inaugurating the Singareni GM office and workshop, Vikramarka addressed the media, revealing plans to expand Singareni Collieries Company Limited on a global scale.

"We are planning an expansion of Singareni. Experts have been appointed to collect information and draft recommendations. Once we receive their report, an action plan will be initiated,” he said.