Harish rejects Mahesh's claim of secret meeting with Eatala

HYDERABAD: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao criticised PCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud for making what he called “petty and baseless” allegations. He condemned the latter’s claim that he had held a secret meeting with BJP MP Eatala Rajender, calling the remark “shameful” and an example of “despicable politics.”

“It is disgraceful for someone who lacks the courage to confront me directly to resort to such tactics,” Harish said.

He clarified that he had never personally met with leaders who left the party, except on social occasions. “You are following in the footsteps of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, disregarding values and integrity,” the MLA added.

Harish Rao advised Mahesh Kumar Goud to refrain from making such accusations and instead focus on fulfilling the six guarantees and promises made to the public during the elections.