IDOC land proposed as organic farming showcase
NIZAMABAD: Fresh proposals are emerging in the district, spurred by the Union government’s push to develop Food Processing Units (FPUs) and promote organic cultivation across India. Given the district’s agricultural output, one suggestion is to transform open land at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) into an organic demonstration plot and educate farmers through field visits.
This land holds history: before the IDOC was built near Kalur village, Nizamabad’s former collector and camp office sites included open areas cultivated with crops. A paddy plantation there, initiated under former collector Ronald Rose, even served a farm mechanisation programme.
Post-construction, about 25 acres of open land persist, following the removal of various structures, parking and a helipad. It’s currently landscaped with flowering plants and shade trees, maintained by the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) for about `10 lakh yearly. NMC Superintendent Engineer Murali Mohan Reddy mentions a pending proposal to split the maintenance cost evenly.
On the agricultural front, District Sericulture and Horticulture Officer (DSHO) B Srinivas pointed out the low interest among local farmers in vegetable cultivation. Hyderabad sources a mere 11% of its vegetables locally, relying heavily on neighbouring states.
To address this, Srinivas advocates using at least five IDOC acres for live demonstrations. He sees potential for similar plots at other district IDOCs. He also called for government staff to embrace organic products and recommended sugarcane farmers explore more profitable, lower-investment alternatives.
Local farmers see opportunity in connecting IDOC efforts with the district’s National Turmeric Board and the Ruduru Agricultural Research Station. Coordinated action, they argue, could make the IDOC a significant agricultural centre.