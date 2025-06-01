IDOC land proposed as organic farming showcase

NIZAMABAD: Fresh proposals are emerging in the district, spurred by the Union government’s push to develop Food Processing Units (FPUs) and promote organic cultivation across India. Given the district’s agricultural output, one suggestion is to transform open land at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) into an organic demonstration plot and educate farmers through field visits.

This land holds history: before the IDOC was built near Kalur village, Nizamabad’s former collector and camp office sites included open areas cultivated with crops. A paddy plantation there, initiated under former collector Ronald Rose, even served a farm mechanisation programme.

Post-construction, about 25 acres of open land persist, following the removal of various structures, parking and a helipad. It’s currently landscaped with flowering plants and shade trees, maintained by the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) for about `10 lakh yearly. NMC Superintendent Engineer Murali Mohan Reddy mentions a pending proposal to split the maintenance cost evenly.